Lil Dicky Plots Return To Music With Soundtrack For His TV Show “Dave”

Lil Dicky, the co-creator and star of the FX series ‘Dave,’ hasn’t dropped an album since 2015’s ‘Professional Rapper.’

Lil Dicky intends to release his first project in eight years by the end of this summer. The rapper-turned-TV star announced he’s working on a soundtrack for his FX series Dave in an interview with Variety. The album will feature music heard in the first three seasons of Dave.

“I realized this year, as I took a step back and looked at all the different music that’s made it into the first three seasons of the show, there’s enough here, a great body of work and a project that I can put out as a soundtrack,” Lil Dicky explained. “I think this is such a better representation of Lil Dicky the musical artist than, honestly, my first album even was. People are always like, ‘When can I get that song?’ I think this will be a cool thing for fans who have watched the show. And for people who have never even seen the show, I think they’ll enjoy listening to this as like a body of music.”

I hear you, I love you, this is only the beginning. Several Lil Dicky projects coming your way. Up first, the DAVE soundtrack. — Dave (@lildickytweets) June 20, 2023

Lil Dicky didn’t set a release date for the soundtrack but said, “The sooner the better.” He enlisted the help of producer Benny Blanco to complete the project, which will include 15 to 20 songs.

“Some of these things you’ve seen in the show are 30 seconds,” he noted. “That’s a little too short. It’s not as simple as ‘they all exist and I can just put them on a thing and boom, I can come out tomorrow.’ I want to do it the right way. And again, none of these songs were even mixed or mastered. But I’ll be working on it as fast as I can.”

The third season of Lil Dicky’s show finished airing in May. Every episode of Dave is available to stream on Hulu.