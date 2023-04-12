Lil Dicky Thinks He’s The Comedic Voice Of His Generation – And He’s Not Joking

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Dicky is the star and co-creator of the FX comedy series ‘Dave,’ which began its third season on April 5.

Lil Dicky views himself as an important voice in today’s comedy scene.

The rapper-turned-TV star called himself the comedic voice of his generation in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Lil Dicky insisted he wasn’t full of himself despite the bold declaration.

“I feel like I’m the comedic voice of my generation,” he said. “You’ll read it and be like, ‘This guy’s out of his mind.’ And, really, I don’t mean it arrogantly.”

Lil Dicky grappled with his boastful opinion in the conversation with THR.

“I’m not like, ‘Oh, I’m the f###### best rapper alive,’ or ‘I’m the funniest guy in the world,’” he said. “No, I’m more like, ‘I’m a passenger of this talent,’ and it’s funny to me that I happen to be born with these skill sets, and all I can do is be relentlessly responsible with them.”

Lil Dicky largely stepped away from his rap career since his FX series Dave debuted in 2020. These days, he’s more comfortable coming up with ideas for his TV show than his music.

“It’s just been harder for me to convey my perspective via music,” he said. “It’s a lot easier to be like, ‘What am I going to make episodes about?’”

Dave’s third season premiered on April 5. New episodes air on FX’s sister channel FXX and stream on Hulu.