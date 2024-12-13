Lil Durk Of Paying To Murder Witnesses Family Member

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper Lil Durk is now facing accusations of financing efforts to eliminate witnesses tied to his 2022 murder case, according to newly revealed court filings.

Federal prosecutors allege that the 30-year-old hip-hop artist and Chicago native utilized his wealth and influence to put bounties on individuals connected to the case, including the family member of a witness.

The claims surfaced as part of ongoing proceedings linking Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old gang leader Stephon Mack outside the Youth Peace Center of Roseland in Chicago.

Mack, a figure within the Gangster Disciples, was gunned down in January 2022.

The allegations paint a broader picture of the rapper’s purported strategies, which authorities argue center on silencing potential threats.

“Lil Durk’s modus operandi is clear: he will use his power, his money, and his influence…to endanger anyone who he perceives as a threat, including witnesses in this case,” prosecutors stated in court documents.

They allege these actions have been carried out covertly via intermediaries, even as Durk remained scrutinized and locked up.

Lil Durk’s legal troubles stem in part from prosecutors’ determination to tie him to a series of retaliatory actions they believe were orchestrated following the 2021 killing of his brother Dontay Banks, also known as DThang.

Investigators cite social media activity, song lyrics—including references in Durk’s track “Ahhh Ha”—and recorded prison calls as evidence of his involvement in multiple violent plots.

Despite his position as a prominent figure in the Drill music genre and a father of several children, Lil Durk remains a focal point of federal investigations into gang violence.

He has not yet been formally charged in Mack’s murder, but mounting evidence continues to fuel the federal government’s argument to hold him in custody during pretrial proceedings.

Lil Durk is being held for his alleged involvement in a suspected murder-for-hire plot with five men associated with his OTF collective.

Federal prosecutors in California indicted Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston – for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire involving a death.

Lil Durk is accused of paying the men to kill rapper Quando Rondo.

Instead, they fatally shot Quando Rondo’s cousin Saviay’a Robinson in Los Angeles in August 2022.

The shooting was believed to be in retaliation for Quando Rondo’s alleged involvement in the death of fellow rapper King Von in November 2020.

King Von, real name Dayvon Daquan Bennett, died aged 26 after being shot multiple times during an altercation in Atlanta, Georgia.

The latest revelations presented by prosecutors played a key role in a judge’s decision to deny Lil Durk’s multimillion-dollar bail proposal, keeping him locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

The court determined that no combination of conditions could reasonably assure the safety of witnesses and others involved in the case if Durk were to be released.