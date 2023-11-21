Lil Durk Addresses Chicago’s Violent Crime Rates, Brushes Off Donald Trump’s Criticism 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk addressed Donald Trump’s comments about Chicago crime rates during an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

Lil Durk has addressed Donald Trump’s criticism of Chicago following the former President’s numerous remarks about the city’s violent crime rates.

He was asked about Trump’s comments over the weekend during an MSNBC interview. Host Ari Melber played him a montage of soundbites from multiple speakers addressing the city’s high crime rates. “What’s going on in Chicago? I said the other day, what the hell is going on?” Donald Trump said in the clip.

“I really don’t pay it no mind because it’s violence everywhere,” Lil Durk began. “You can get self-defense everywhere, you can kill anywhere, you can stab anywhere, you can choke anywhere, you can kidnap anywhere.

“It’s just every city has the moment of the rates. If you look up right now who got the most murder rate I bet you it ain’t Chicago. So now the story transpire to that city. That’s why I never comment on it because every city has its day.”

When Melber asked Durkio his advice to Chicago kids, he highlighted the work of his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation.

“It’s different when you up close and personal with them,” he added. “It’s different when you doing non-profit like the Neighborhood Heroes and you in one of the worst neighborhoods in Chicago giving out turkeys or bookbags or showing them how to open up bank accounts to save money.”

Check out the clip below and watch the interview at the end of the page.

LilDurk reacts to Donald Trump’s past speech about the violence in Chicago in an interview with MSNBC 🎥• Via: @MSNBC 📲 pic.twitter.com/zPuIrjVzat — The Chicago Wave (@TheChicagoWave) November 18, 2023

Lil Durk Gives Back To Chicago Students

Earlier this year, Lil Durk awarded $50,000 in scholarships to two exceptional Chicago students participating in the Neighborhood Heroes’ HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort.

“I feel it’s my responsibility to reach back to the kids—especially those that are growing up in my community,” said Lil Durk.

“These kids have to be our biggest investment as they’re our future leaders,” he added. “They are destined for greatness and I’m encouraging others to join my team’s efforts to help pave their way.”