Lil Durk Announces New Endowment And $50K Scholarship At Howard University

Top HBCU says the school is “incredibly grateful.”

Chicago rapper Lil Durk just announced the Durk Banks Endowment Fund with Rotation, Neighborhood Heroes, and Amazon Music at Howard University.

According to a press release, the group will bless two exceptional students from his hometown enrolled at Howard University with $50,000 scholarships. The stipulation of the scholarship notes that the recipients must have had a substantial financial need to qualify and be focused on maintaining their pursuit of excellence.

The two students were selected from 20 students (10 males and 10 females) participating in the Neighborhood Heroes’ HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort. These young people are all matched with mentors at the popular historically Black university.

The students were selected to meet with the faculty and other community stakeholders in conjunction with CHAMPS Mentoring and Phalanx Family Services.

Currently, at Howard U, teachers that might be mentors are the likes of Stacey Abrams (politician), Nikole Hannah Jones (1619 Project), Ta-Nehisi Coates (author), and Phylicia Rashad (actor).

In addition to the scholarships, that were announced during Lil Durk’s performance at this year’s HU Springfest, there will be a sizeable donation to Howard’s GRACE Grant. The partnership lands the grant a healthy $250,000 donation.

“I feel it’s my responsibility to reach back to the kids—especially those that are growing up in my community,” said Lil Durk.

Adding, “These kids have to be our biggest investment as they’re our future leaders. They are destined for greatness and I’m encouraging others to join my team’s efforts to help pave their way.”

Cynthia Evers, Ph.D., vice president for student affairs at Howard University, said the school is “incredibly grateful” to receive support from Lil Durk, Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, and Amazon Music.

She said, “Not only did they lend their support to the premier event run by and for Howard University students, but they also left a lasting impression by offering a gift that will continue to benefit Howard students for a long time to come.”

The educator said acts like this from people with resources and vision, “will benefit Howard students facing the biggest hurdles to financing their education.”