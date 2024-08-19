Lil Durk Addresses Conflict Between Being Muslim And Gang Life 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk is using his platform to speak up about his faith, claiming it’s impossible to be both Muslim and a gang member.

Lil Durk doesn’t want to be defined as anything other than a father and devout Muslim.

On Sunday (August 18), the “All My Life” hitmaker recently shared a message on Instagram asserting his beliefs.

“Don’t label me nothing outside of A MAN A FATHER and A 1000% Muslim,” he wrote alongside a selfie.

However, it appears not everybody understood his intention, so Lil Durk took to his Instagram Stories to elaborate. The Chicago rapper wants to use his platform to spread the message that followers of the faith cannot also be gang members.

“﻿I don’t gabgbang I’m a Muslim,” he wrote. “Basically what I was saying on my post in so many words you can’t do both ima be the one who say it.”

Furthermore, Lil Durk wants existing followers to continue to support him as he takes a new path. He clarified that while his raps draw from personal life experiences, he isn’t encouraging others to follow in his footsteps.

“So if you follow me as a brother a friend a icon follow me to my new chapter of life,” he added. “When I make music | rap what I seen and been through not telling you to go do it HUGE difference the music won’t change but my life goals will.”

Lil Durk has been taking steps to better himself, including getting clean. Earlier this year, Durk revealed he underwent a stint in rehab to treat his addiction to Codeine and Xanax. He also shared his plans to build a treatment facility to help others in his hometown.

“It was tough at first, but it ain’t that tough ’cause I really knew what I wanted. I knew what was holding me back,” Lil Durk explained, before adding, “I wanted better. I want to be a better man, a better father, a better leader.

“My main goal is peace, being with the family and staying out of b#######,” he added. “I just see myself staying on the right track and trying to change a lot of lives.”