Lil Durk Admitted To Hospital Due To Health Scare

Lil Durk spent almost a week in the hospital, forcing him to miss a scheduled appearance at the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday (July 12).

According to TMZ, Lil Durk was hospitalized on July 6. He suffered from severe dehydration and exhaustion.

Lil Durk sought medical help after he started feeling bad in Ohio. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

“My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this,” he told TMZ. “I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to.”

Doctors have not cleared Lil Durk to resume his work schedule. He previously had to take a break from performing after getting injured in a pyrotechnic accident at the 2022 Lollapalooza Festival.

Lil Durk remained focused on music despite his recent health scare. The Alamo Records artist teased a deluxe edition of his Almost Healed album on Thursday (July 13).

“Almost Healed deluxe should of been the main album painnnnnnnnn,” he wrote on social media.

The original version of Almost Healed dropped in May. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.