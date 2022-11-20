Lil Durk Affiliate Lamron Quan & Milwaukee Rapper KD Fatally Shoot Each Other During Argument

Lil Durk affiliate Lamron Quan and fellow aspiring rapper KD reportedly shot and killed each other during an argument over the weekend. The incident took place in Fargo, North Dakota around 3 a.m. local time on Saturday (November 19).
According to Valley News, Fargo Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 1000 block of 15th St. N. Police say when officers got to the area, they found two decedents, both with gunshot wounds. They were later identified as Kierre “KD” Davies and Jaquan “Lamron Quan” Gatewood.
“I talked to him last night, just a couple of hours before everything happened,” KD’s childhood friend Saanjai Lobley said. “I’m just trying to figure out and we’re trying to figure out what’s going on, what happened.”
Cousin Doneisa Wilson added, “I broke down and I got on my knees and I prayed and I kept praying that it wasn’t him and I kept calling his phone and he wasn’t answering and it broke my heart.”
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fargo Police Department. Police add this is an active criminal investigation and no further details will be released at this time.