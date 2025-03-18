Lil Durk Announces Release Date For New Album While Locked Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk is dropping a new album, “Deep Thoughts,” as he faces life in prison for his alleged involvement in violent criminal activity.

Lil Durk remains behind bars yet continues dropping new music with his upcoming album Deep Thoughts set to arrive on March 28, 2025, even as he awaits trial in a high-profile murder-for-hire case.

The Chicago rapper, currently detained at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), announced the project via a video teaser shared on social media platform X.

Deep Thoughts, set for release through Only The Family (OTF), Alamo Records and Sony Music, follows his previous solo offering Almost Healed and the OTF collective’s collaboration Nightmares in the Trenches.

The forthcoming LP features previously released singles like “Turn Up a Notch” and “Monitoring Me.”. Durk expressed excitement about the album’s potential directly in the teaser.

The Streets Still Need Me 🦅

Deep Thoughts

The Album March 28thhttps://t.co/sCoCsVQP7z pic.twitter.com/FQLEoJhVma — THE VOICE (@lildurk) March 17, 2025

“I like the energy and what y’all are putting together. Even the list of songs y’all sent me is good, so I know y’all putting better changes on that s###, so I know it’s going to be bigger and better,” Lil Durk said in the promo clip.

But the artist’s musical output unfolds as he faces serious accusations that could potentially lead to life imprisonment.

Lil Durk was arrested on charges alleging his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot linked to the 2022 killing of Saviay’a Robinson, cousin of fellow rapper Quando Rondo.

Prosecutors claim that Durk orchestrated the hit as revenge against Rondo, whom he allegedly blamed for the 2020 death of King Von.

Court documents accuse Durk of offering substantial cash and “lucrative music opportunities” to anyone willing to target Quando Rondo.

Additionally, authorities claim Durk financed efforts aimed at silencing potential witnesses, further complicating the high-stakes case against the rapper.

Initially scheduled to begin on January 7, 2025, the court has now rescheduled proceedings to start October 14, 2025, so prosecutors and defense attorneys additional time to prepare, given the complexity and gravity of the charges.