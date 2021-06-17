Lil Durk Associate Wanted By Cops In Connection With Fatal Shootout At Strip Club

More details have come out about the fatal night Lil Durk’s brother was shot – and now one of their associates is a wanted man.

In a little over a week after Lil Durk’s little brother Dontay “DThang” Banks was killed, one of their associates, Devinair English, is wanted for aggravated battery to a peace officer.

It is believed that English accidentally shot a cop.

According to court records and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, English (who was allegedly closer to Banks than the chart-topping rap star) is also wanted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection to a shooting outside of the popular Chiraq venue Club O inside of the Harvey strip club on June 6.

On Tuesday, June 15, an arrest warrant was issued for English, however, there have been no charges filed.

There have also been no charges filed for Banks’ death either. This case continues to be under investigation.

What detectives did find out about that chaotic evening is that after the club let out, “gunfire erupted throughout the lot.”

The police report noted “Multiple gunshots were ringing out, as patrons fled in all directions.”.

It is alleged that around the same time, two cops spotted a gun on English and tried to take it from him. During this “physical altercation,” one of the police officers was shot in his leg.

English gave his account of the story and said, “We pulled the car around and in the midst of me hopping out and trying to give my cousin his firearm, the police grabbed me.”

Allegedly, the cousin had a license to carry the weapon.

He noted that he and the cops did get into a tussle and it was during that time that DTang was shot and was unaware that a warrant had been issued for the shooting.

DThang’s funeral service was held last week, June 10.