Lil Durk’s Brother DThang Gunned Down In Chicago

Lil Durk’s brother DThang was shot and killed last night in Chicago.

Rap star Lil Durk is suffering another major loss, at the pinnacle of his career.

According to reports, Durk’s 32-year-old brother DThang was shot and killed outside of a Chicago area strip club early this morning (June 6). While details are scarce, reports said gunplay erupted outside of the venue, and DThang was struck in the head.

DThang, born Dante Banks Jr., was close to Durk. In fact, the pair recently attended the star-studded birthday celebration for Quality Control boss Pierre “CEO Pee” Thomas in Atlanta.

The death of Durk brother comes on the heels of his latest critically acclaimed album The Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Baby.

DThang’s murder comes just 7 months to the day, after the death of only the family group member, King Von, who was gunned down in November 6, 2020. Lil Durk’s cousin OTF Nunu, born McArthur Swindle, was shot and killed in 2014, as he sat in a SUV on the Southside.

And, Durk’s manager OTF Chino, was shot and killed at the age of 24 as he sat in a Chevy Camaro, in Chicago back in 2015.

DThang’s death caps off another violent weekend in the Windy City. The police said 43 people were shot this weekend – give of them fatally – since Friday night (June 4).

Lil Durk’s fans on Twitter have been wishing him well after the news of his brother’s murder broke.

Bruh this so crazy everybody know if you see Durk you see DThang why was he even in Chiraq at a damn nightclub https://t.co/U4GVQRzLyr — X (@JoshPosh__) June 6, 2021

Rip DThang 🙏🏻💙 — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz_) June 6, 2021

cant believe they killed Dthang, thats wild — The Legend Of #48 (@BJFK94) June 6, 2021