Lil Durk Beats 2019 Felony Shooting Case

Lil Durk beats a 2019 shooting case that could have gotten him football numbers.

Lil Durk will not have to face any charges surrounding a 2019 shooting that happened in Atlanta hot spot The Varsity.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 5, 2019 outside of The Varsity, which is a popular restaurant. Alexander Witherspoon, 23, was shot and Durk was subsequently charged with criminal attempt to commit murder,being employed by or associated with a criminal street gang to conduct or participate in criminal gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm. All of the charges are felonies.

Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis opted not to continue with the case, an announcement that pleased Durk’s counsel.

Attorney Manny Arora, said, “While it took three years for the state to make the right decision, in the end, the right decision was made and Mr. Banks can finally put this event behind him.”

Durk has always maintained his innocence in the case and never attempted to defy authorities.

On “Turn Myself In,” he said “Look up at the judge, can’t look, state makin’ up lies for sure / I’m an innocent man for sure, it is what it is for sure.”

Deceased rapper King Von was also arrested at this incident.