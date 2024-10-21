FBG Duck’s Mother Reacts To Lil Durk’s Tribute Following Explosive Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk paid tribute to slain rival FBG Duck after a lawsuit implicated Durkio in the late rapper’s 2020 murder.

Lil Durk paid tribute to the late FBG Duck and others at a concert in Chicago on Sunday (October 20). FBG Duck’s mother Lasheena Weekly questioned the motives on Monday (October 21).

“IMA NEED YALL TO HASHTAG #DUCKDIDITFIRST n REPOST THIS PIC IF U THINK THAT S### NOT CAP,” she wrote on Instagram.

Weekly and two shooting victims sued Lil Durk, his OTF label, King Von’s estate and more on October 9. The lawsuit implicated Lil Durk in FBG Duck’s 2020 murder.

“Lil Durk and [his brother] DThang as corporate officers of OTF knew King Von placed a $100,000.00 bounty to kill FBG Duck and actively participated to have FBG Duck killed and/or to cover up the killing of FBG Duck,” the lawsuit alleged.

The wrongful death lawsuit claimed Lil Durk and his label OTF “knew of King Von’s murders, batteries, assaults, robberies and criminal conduct prior to signing King Von to OTF.” King Von “intended to use OTF to commit robberies and/or murders of other musical artists and to further the activities of O-Block and the Black Disciple’s street gang,” per the complaint. Lil Durk allegedly participated in and was presented for assaults, batteries and robberies committed by King Von.

Weekly accused her son’s killers of acting on the orders of Lil Durk and King Von, who died in 2020. The lawsuit said OTF and other record labels “monetized” FBG Duck’s murder.

“UMG/Interscope, Sony/Alamo, OTF [and] Empire salivated in the profit garnered by the depiction and eventual killing of FBG Duck,” Weekly’s lawyers argued. “So much so that Lil Durk, an international artist, celebrated through music the demise of FBG Duck, which UMG/Interscope, Sony/Alamo, OTF [and] Empire marketed, promoted for profit furthering the activities of the O-block criminal enterprise.”

FBG Duck was shot 16 times outside a store in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood. Six gang members were convicted for their roles in FBG Duck’s murder in January.