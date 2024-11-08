Lil Durk Hit With 2 New Felonies In Murder-For-Hire Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk was indicted for allegedly putting a bounty on Quando Rondo’s head, which resulted in the 2022 murder of Rondo’s cousin Lul Pab.

Lil Durk faced two additional charges in a superseding indictment in his murder-for-hire case. Federal prosecutors announced the new felonies on Friday (November 8).

The drill rapper was charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death and one count of using, carrying and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, was previously charged via criminal complaint.

Prosecutors accused Lil Durk of ordering a hit on Quando Rondo, which led to the 2022 shooting death of Rondo’s cousin Lul Pab. Lil Durk’s co-conspirators Kavon Grant, Deandre Wilson, Keith Jones, David Lindsey and Asa Houston were indicted for their alleged roles in the murder-for-hire scheme.

“Mr. Banks is charged with orchestrating a cold-blooded murder that resulted in the death of a rival’s family member,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said. “Not only that, the shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area. Violent gun crime of this sort is devastating to our community and we will have zero-tolerance for those who perpetrate such callous acts of violence.”

Lil Durk was arrested in Florida in October. Authorities said hitmen used his money to carry out an attack on Rondo in 2022. A close associate of Lil Durk allegedly coordinated and paid for his five co-conspirators to travel from Chicago to California a day before the murder.

“Don’t book no flights under no names involved [with] me,” Lil Durk told his associate, per court documents.

The hitmen tracked, stalked and attempted to murder Rondo. Gunfire erupted at a gas station in Los Angeles. The gunmen fired at least 18 rounds at Rondo’s vehicle, killing his cousin. Rondo was targeted in retaliation for King Von’s 2020 murder.

Lil Durk and his fellow defendants have not entered pleas in their case. They will be arraigned in the coming weeks.