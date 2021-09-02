Lil Durk Leads The List Of Most Hot 100 Chart Entries For 2021

For about a year, there have been discussions in some Hip Hop circles about whether Lil Durk is the hottest rapper in the business. The Chicago-bred, Atlanta-based performer has a lot of accolades to back up that claim.

Lil Durk earned his first #1 album in June when The Voice of the Heroes joint project with Lil Baby topped the Billboard 200 chart. The Voice of the Heroes still resides in the Top 20 on those weekly rankings.

In addition to the Billboard 200, Lil Durk is also doing well on another major chart in 2021. Chart Data reports the 28-year-old spitter now has 35 entries on the Hot 100 for the year, the most for any act.

.@lildurk has now charted 35 songs on the Hot 100 in 2021, the most entries among all artists this year. — chart data (@chartdata) September 1, 2021

Lil Durk holds the #56 position on the Hot 100 as a guest on Trippie Redd’s “Rich MF.” The Trip at Knight track also features fellow chart-topping Chicagoan Polo G. Additionally, Rod Wave and Lil Durk’s “Already Won” debuted at #60 this week.

In March, Lil Durk made it into the Hot 100’s Top 20 region when his “Back In Blood” collaboration with Pooh Shiesty peaked at #13. Durkio also hit the Top 40 this year thanks to Coi Leray’s “No More Parties (Remix).”

The combination of Lil Durk and Lil Baby seems to be a winning formula. The duo’s “Voice of the Heroes” single topped off at #21 in June. Plus, DJ Khaled drafted Durk and Baby for “Every Chance I Get” which peaked at #20 and presently holds the #25 spot.