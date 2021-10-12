Lil Durk Links Up With Beats By Dre

Lil Durk continued his “Back Outside Tour,” making history on Monday with a stop in his hometown of Chicago.

Lil Durk is having a great 2021 and it just got even better after he signed a brand new deal. Durkio joins the latest in a long line of stars to team up with Beats By Dre headphones this time with fashion brand A-Cold-Wall*.

The collaboration was revealed on Monday with a slick video advertisement. The visuals show the Chicago rapper modeling the new headphone while wearing selected pieces from the high-end clothing brand.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones come in a stylish ACW colorway. A simple black stripe runs down each side continuing the understated look of the brand. The ACW logo appears on the sidearms, inner arm, and case. In a move towards sustainability, the packaging is crafted from recycled wood fiber, and the materials and either recycled or responsibly sourced.

ACW founder Samuel Ross explained the mission behind the collaboration was to “convey a universal material language.”

“Building a literal link between environment, inspiration, material, and function enabled us to project shared, hyper-local, hyper-global influences as a keystone for a universal community,” Ross said in a statement. “By this, I mean through the cinematography, the shifting of environments and location—the catalyst of music playing a major role in transporting a listener, or transforming a physical environment.”

Lil Durk is currently on the “Back Outside Tour” with Lil Baby and announced on Instagram that he’ll be closing Chicago radio station WGCI’s Big Jam concert.

“I spoke it into existence,” the “Only the Family” leader explained in the caption. “I’m closing out the big jam in Chicago the first rapper from Chicago to do it I need everybody to come out we bout to make history… Thursday at 10AM ticket going up @wgci”

Lil Durk recently hopped on the remix of Nardo Wick’s song “Who Want Smoke,” along with 21 Savage, and G Herbo.