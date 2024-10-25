Lil Durk’s Murder-For-Hire Arrest Forces Mayor Into Damage Control

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chicago suburb Broadview presented Lil Durk with a key to the village a week before he was arrested on murder-for-hire charges.

Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson revoked Lil Durk’s key to the village after he was arrested for a murder-for-hire plot. The mayor announced the Chicago area village severed ties with the rapper’s Neighborhood Heroes Foundation on Friday (October 25).

“While the American system of justice grants everyone the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law, in the Village of Broadview, the court of public opinion of residents has even higher moral and ethical standards of behavior,” Thompson said. “And our public partners must also reflect the same uncompromising standards demanded by our residents. Given the news that ‘Durk Lil Durk’ Banks has been arrested in Florida and charged with murder for hire, the Village of Broadview is withdrawing our honorary ‘key to the village’ granted to Durk and is terminating our partnership agreement with his youth organization, Neighborhood Heroes Foundation. As mayor, protecting Broadview’s interests and upholding the values of residents is job number one.”

Broadview honored Lil Durk with a key to the village on October 18. A week later, he was taken into custody in Florida.

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, was accused of putting a bounty on Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 shooting death of King Von. Lil Durk’s associates Kavon Grant, Deandre Wilson, Keith Jones, David Lindsey and Asa Houston were indicted for the 2022 murder of Quando Rondo’s cousin Lul Pab on October 17.

Lul Pab was killed when shooters opened fire at Quando Rondo’s vehicle at a gas station in Los Angeles. The feds said Lil Durk tried to flee the country after his co-conspirators were indicted.

“Evidence shows that Banks ordered [Quando Rondo’s] murder and that the hitmen used Banks and OTF-related finances to carry out the murder,” Lil Durk’s criminal complaint read. “For example, bank and flight records show that an OTF member and close associate of Banks (Co-Conspirator 3) coordinated and paid for Jones, Lindsey, Wilson, Houston and another OTF member (Co-Conspirator 2) to travel from Chicago to California on the day before the murder (August 18, 2022). Co-Conspirator 3 paid for the flights using a credit card linked to Banks and OTF. Around the time that Co-Conspirator 3 purchased the co-conspirators’ flights to California, iCloud records show that a phone number associated with Banks texted Co-Conspirator 3: ‘Don’t book no flights under no names involved wit [sic] me.’”

Lil Durk remains in custody. He will be arraigned at a later date.