Lil Durk Offers Caitlin Clark $10 Million In Response To Ice Cube’s $5 Million Proposal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The award-winning basketball player has a lot of people’s attention.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark is one of the hottest athletes in America. The NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer even has Ice Cube and Lil Durk wanting to do business with her.

Ice Cube confirmed offering Caitlin Clark a “historic” deal to play in the N.W.A member’s BIG3 three-on-three basketball league. That reported $5 million proposal created shock waves in the sports world.

Lil Durk saw a tweet about Ice Cube’s lucrative offer to Clark. On Monday (April 1), The Almost Healed album creator posted, “I got 10 million come play with my 3.”

Considering Lil Durk shared his message about a potential eight-figure agreement with the 2023 AP Women’s College Basketball Player Of The Year on April Fool’s Day, the 31-year-old rapper likely meant the response as a joke.

Ice Cube made serious considerations about signing Caitlin Clark to the BIG3. The Hip-Hop legend stated, “America’s women athletes should not be forced to spend their off-seasons playing in often dismal and dubious foreign countries just to make ends meet.”

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes eliminated rival Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers from the 2024 NCAA women’s basketball tournament in a highly-anticipated rematch from last year. Iowa moves on to face UConn in the Final Four on April 5.