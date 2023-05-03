Lil Durk Previews J. Cole Collab, Promises To Announce Upcoming Album Release Date 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk is a step closer to dropping a new album, teasing a J. Cole feature and promising to share a release date if he gets enough comments.

After confirming he completed his upcoming album, Lil Durk is gearing up for release with a J. Cole collab.

Earlier this week, Durkio teased an upcoming feature from the Fayetteville, NC rapper with a series of behind-the-scenes photos of their video shoot. “I’m sorry for the wait I’m still healing s/o my dawg Jcole #almosthealed 🤲🏾,” he captioned the post.

Then on Tuesday evening (May 2), Lil Durk shared a snippet of the track on Instagram. He also promised to announce a release date and unveil the cover art when he gets enough comments on the post.

“100k comments I’m dropping album cover and date,” he wrote before teasing, “call my bluff.” Lil Durk also gave a shout-out to J. Cole and hyped his fans, adding, “Goooooooooooooo IM BACK!!!!!!”

From the snippet, the track sounds like an uplifting anthem that will hopefully arrive in time for summer. Listen to it in the clip below.

Back in April, Lil Durk confirmed his highly anticipated album is ready in a series of updates on social media.

“This bi$ch done without half the help I been asking for,” he wrote on Apr. 13. “Let’s goooooo sorry I ain’t been connecting to fans I’m almost healed.”

💿| Lil Durk announces that his new album “The Voice 2.0” is completely done. pic.twitter.com/QIQCuOqZvY — ✰ (@kartierbardi) April 13, 2023

Then on Apr. 13 he tweeted, “I’m back sooon as the album drop anyday.”

While the J. Cole feature is confirmed, Lil Durk really wants a SZA feature. Durkio reached out to the “Kill Bill” hitmaker via Instagram last month, asking fans to urge her to get on the album.

“@Sza the goat y’all better not sleep or get blind every female every car every sale she really her… I need you on my album ASAP a hit not a regular song. Go tag SZA blow her s### down tell her Smurk need her,” he wrote.