Lil Durk Rounds Up Future, Kodak Black & More For New Compilation

Lil Durk and his OTF crew’s ‘Loyal Bros’ 2 compilation features an unreleased verse from the late King Von.

Lil Durk and Only the Family announced a new compilation titled Loyal Bros 2.

The upcoming mixtape features OTF members Doodie Lo, Booka600, Boonie Moe, C3, Chief Wuk, OTF DeDe and OTF Jam. The 23-track project also includes an unreleased verse from the late King Von.

Loyal Bros 2 is scheduled to drop via EMPIRE on December 16. Future, Kodak Black, Icewear Vezzo, BIG30 and more make guest appearances on the compilation.

Lil Durk previewed the project by dropping a song titled “Hanging With Wolves” on Friday (December 9). Chopsquad DJ produced the track.

Loyal Bros 2 arrives a month after Lil Durk and his OTF Gaming took down their “Trenches” roleplay server on Grand Theft Auto Online. Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA publisher Rockstar Games, asked OTF Gaming to shut down “The Trenches” as part of a crackdown on cryptocurrency and NFTs.

“We have no choice but to comply with their demands as we intend to do right by Take-Two and Rockstar,” OTF Gaming said in November. “We will be working with them to find an amicable solution to this matter.”

Watch the Jerry Production-directed video for Lil Durk’s “Hanging With Wolves” below. Pre-save Loyal Bros 2 here.