Lil Durk Shines On Red Carpet At Givenchy Paris Fashion Show

Lil Durk, Tyga, A$AP TyY, J Balvin and more celebrities attended Givenchy’s menswear show at Paris Fashion Week.

Lil Durk was among the notable stars in attendance at Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday (June 22).

Models walked a water-filled runway at Givenchy’s Men’s Spring Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear show. The event was Matthew M. Williams’ first standalone menswear show since the designer became Givenchy’s creative director in 2020.

Since then, Williams has worked with artists like Kanye West, Lady Gaga and others.

Lil Durk showed up to the fashion show in a black and yellow outfit with an iced-out chain. Fellow rappers Tyga and A$AP TyY also attended the event.

Other celebrities at the Givenchy show included J Balvin, AJ Tracey, Chanel Iman, New England Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, Shanina Shaik, and Rauw Alejandro.

Lil Durk made the trip to France a week before participating in the Apple Music Live series. The Alamo Records artist will perform at a show in Los Angeles on June 29. Apple Music will livestream the concert for fans around the world.

“Apple Music has been a big partner in my growth as an artist these last few years,” Lil Durk said. “I appreciate them giving me a platform to share my live show to the world. I’m ready to turn up with the fans in L.A. later this month.”

Check out the images of Lil Durk and others at the Givenchy show below: