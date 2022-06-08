Apple Music To Live Stream Lil Durk’s Los Angeles Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Before kicking off the second leg of his “7220 Tour,” the rap star will hit the stage in Cali.

Lil Durk scored his first solo Billboard 200 chart-topper when 7220 debuted at #1 in March. The album returned to the top of the commerical rankings in April.

Following the success of his seventh studio LP, Lil Durk announced “The 7220 Tour” and “The 7220 Deluxe Tour” which both hit various cities across the country. The Chicago rapper will also make his way to Los Angeles for a special event.

The Apple Music platform will live stream an exclusive Lil Durk performance as part of the Apple Music Live series. Viewers from 165 countries can watch Durk’s L.A. show on Wednesday, June 29 at 7 pm PT.

“Apple Music has been a big partner in my growth as an artist these last few years,” said Lil Durk. “I appreciate them giving me a platform to share my live show to the world. I’m ready to turn up with the fans in L.A. later this month.”

Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen made appearances on 7220. The project brought in the second-biggest first-week Apple Music streams for a rap album in 2022. A deluxe version of 7220 will land on DSPs on June 17.

7220 became Lil Durk’s second #1 album after The Voice of the Heroes collaborative album with Lil Baby premiered at the pole position in 2021. Plus, Durk hit the top of Billboard‘s Artist 100 Chart for the first time in his career in March.