Lil Durk Hit With Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk is facing a wrongful death lawsuit accusing him of orchestrating a hit on Quando Rondo’s cousin in an alleged act of retaliation.

Lil Durk’s legal woes continue to mount after he was slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit accusing him of ordering a hit on rapper Quando Rondo, which allegedly led to the fatal shooting of Rondo’s cousin.

The lawsuit’s allegations mirror the criminal charges Lil Durk is currently facing in connection with the August 2022 murder of Lul Pab, born Saviay’a Robinson.

Prosecutors claim that Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, orchestrated the killing as an act of retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von, a close affiliate of his Only The Family (OTF) crew.

Filed on behalf of Saviay’a Robinson’s family, the lawsuit claims his vehicle was ambushed near West Hollywood while he was driving with his cousin, rapper Quando Rondo, on August 19, 2022. According to the suit, gunmen launched a targeted attack near the Beverly Center, firing multiple rounds into the passenger side.

Robinson suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

“The premature loss of Mr. Robinson has devastated his family and community,” Robinson family attorney Warren Postman said in a statement. “We filed this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure his family receives the support they need during this difficult time.”

The lawsuit alleges the defendants engaged in unlawful acts, including murder for hire, leading to wrongful death. The Robinson family is seeking compensation for their loss.

Lil Durk Denied Bond

Meanwhile, a judge denied Lil Durk’s bond request last December, citing him as a danger to the community and a flight risk despite his attorneys offering an extensive bond package, including a $2.3 million property bond, $1 million cash from Sony Music, and strict monitoring conditions.

Prosecutors linked him to multiple murders, including allegedly funding a murder-for-hire plot in retaliation for his brother’s 2021 killing.

A newly unsealed indictment claims he orchestrated the 2022 slaying of alleged Gangster Disciples leader Stephon Mack and continued offering money for hits on rival gang members.