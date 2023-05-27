Lil Durk’s Sales Projections For “Almost Healed” Album Have Arrived

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk released his eight solo album, Almost Healed, on May 26 and now, the sales projections are in. According to HITS Daily Double, the Alamo Records artist’s latest work will pull in between 125,000 and 130,000 total album-equivalent units in its first week. While that’s not enough to beat Taylor Swift’s latest Midnights version or Morgan Wallen’s behemoth One Thing at a Time, it’s still enough to secure the biggest debut.

At iTunes, Lil Durk currently occupies eight spots on the Top 10. His collaboration with J. Cole, “All My Life,” sits at No. 1 while “Pelle Coat” and “War Bout It” featuring 21 Savage sit at No. 2 and 3, respectively. Meanwhile, “All My Life” is at No. 6 on Spotify, down two spots.

Lil Durk’s Almost Healed also boasts appearances by Future, the Juice WRLD and Morgan Wallen. “All My Life” already peaked at No. 2 last week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Lil Durk recruited Alicia Keys to open the project. The prodigious pianist plays the role of a therapist and shows up in the “Therapy Session/Pelle Coat” music video. They address the murders of both King Von and Lil Durk’s brother DThang, who was shot in 2021.

“Despite all of this, you continue to be a warrior, a leader in the rap industry, and a voice in your community,” Keys says. “And I want you to feel completely safe in this room. Nobody can hurt you. I encourage you to let your emotions out and express yourself freely.”

The video has amassed more than three million YouTube views. Watch “All My Life” above and “Therapy Session/Pelle Coat” below.