Lil Durk Taps Alicia Keys For “Therapy Session/ Pelle Coat” Music Video

The 15-time Grammy winner gives Smurk some words of encouragement.

Chicago’s Lil Durk is arguably the hottest rapper in America at the moment. The Only The Family leader’s name became a top trending topic on social media following the release of his Almost Healed album.

Almost Healed dropped today (March 26) with guest appearances by J. Cole, Future, 21 Savage, Juice WRLD, Morgan Wallen, and more. “All My Life” with J. Cole already peaked at No. 2 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In addition, Lil Durk recruited R&B legend Alicia Keys to open his Almost Healed studio LP. Keys provides commentary as a therapist character. The 15-time Grammy winner also shows up in the official “Therapy Session/Pelle Coat” music video.

“Good morning, Durk. I hope you’re doing as well as possible under the circumstances. Can you tell me where was your mind when you heard the news of your friend, Von, passing away on November 6, 2020?” asked Alicia Keys.

#AlmostHealed Out Now. Thank y’all for being on this journey with me. I hope the pictures I paint from the music help you heal quicker. Love, Durk Banks ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹https://t.co/ry7NoElqlF pic.twitter.com/SY8rVQhGdb — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 26, 2023

Fellow Chicago native Dayvon “King Von” Bennett lost his life outside of a hookah lounge in Atlanta, Georgia. Timothy Leeks, a rapper associated with Quando Rondo, reportedly killed the Welcome to O’Block album creator after an altercation at the nightspot.

In the “Therapy Session/Pelle Coat” video, Alicia Keys also addresses Lil Durk’s brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks, dying in June 2021 as well as his supposed feuds with other Hip Hop artists like YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Keys then praises Durk for his fortitude.

“Despite all of this, you continue to be a warrior, a leader in the rap industry, and a voice in your community. And I want you to feel completely safe in this room. Nobody can hurt you,” stated Alicia Keys. “I encourage you to let your emotions out and express yourself freely.”

Almost Healed follows 2022’s 7220. That studio LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 120,000 first-week units. Lil Durk also scored a Number One as one-half of the rap duo that released The Voice of the Heroes. He partnered with Atlanta’s Lil Baby for the 2021 joint project.