Lil Durk Denies Beefing With NBA YoungBoy To Promote New Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk’s ‘Almost Healed’ album was originally scheduled to drop on the same day as NBA YoungBoy’s ‘Richest Opp’ project.

Lil Durk insisted he’s not trying to antagonize NBA YoungBoy to boost album sales.

DJ Akademiks asked Lil Durk about the rapper’s feud with NBA YoungBoy on the Off the Record podcast. Durkio dismissed the idea he’s using NBA YoungBoy for promo. The Alamo Records artist claimed he was surprised to see NBA YoungBoy lash out at him on social media.

“I promise you, I don’t think about that man,” Lil Durk said. “Zero! I was shocked when I woke up to that s###. I’m like, ‘What the f###? Gotta be a fake page.’”

He continued, “Why would I use you for promo when I know I’ma outsell you? A m########### sit up and be like, ‘You gon’ outsell him, but he have a bigger …’ Well, who using who for promo?”

Lil Durk on NBA Youngboy “I promise You… I Don’t Think About That Man. Why would I Use Him for Promo when I know Imma outsell him”

Full episode Out shortly on https://t.co/2za6gkG1bf pic.twitter.com/Fat49ECv4z — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 23, 2023

Lil Durk’s Almost Healed album and NBA YoungBoy’s Richest Opp project were originally scheduled to drop on the same day. Durkio decided to delay his album but still faced the wrath of NBA YoungBoy on Twitter.

“@lildurk you a b#### & yo nasty ass hoe and it’s shown and @Akademiks you a pure Fat hoe who mouth gone be the reason,” NBA YoungBoy wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “you from now on (‘invalid’).”

He added, “@lildurk lol you ever realized you only get a buzz when one of your friends die.”

Lil Durk’s Almost Healed will be released on Friday (May 26). The lead single “All My Life” featuring J. Cole debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.