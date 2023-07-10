Lil Duval Suggests “Snitching” Outrage In Hip-Hop Has Reached New Heights

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Comedian steps in and says fans are “infatuated” with people being labeled a snitch.

Lil Duval has had enough of Hip-Hop fans lambasting artists they believe are snitches. On Saturday (July 8), the comedian took to social media to argue the concern about people telling has reached new heights.

“Y’all really infatuated with who y’all think snitching this year,” he tweeted. “The funny part about trying to expose somebody for snitching, it never f#### up they career. It’s really free promo.”

Y’all really infatuated wit who y’all think snitching this year — lil duval (@lilduval) July 9, 2023

The funny part about trying to expose somebody for snitching, it never f#### up they career 😂😂😂 it’s really free promo — lil duval (@lilduval) July 9, 2023

Lil Duval might be talking about the public’s outrage regarding Gunna, who recently was named in a massive RICO case that swept up dozens of YSL affiliates, including Young Thug.

In this case, Gunna took a plea deal and confessed to the courts that he never considered YSL an actual gang, a point at the core of the RICO case. But people thought he said the opposite or shouldn’t have said anything.

A transcription of his statement follows:

“When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a ‘gang;’ more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations.

“My focus of YSL was entertainment – rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.

“I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that ‘gangs’ and violence only lead to destruction.”

People thought he “ratted” when the Gunna tried to go to the mall after being released from prison. According to several reports, he was walking through a mall with security on a shopping spree. The group started to generate attention and a crowd formed around them. Some individuals in the mall started to scream obscenities at them, mostly calling him a rat and a snitch. At one point, the scene looked like it could turn violent but never did.