Lil Gnar Declares Future Is Better Than 2Pac

Back in 2018, Lil Xan learned the hard way not to disparage the late Tupac Shakur. It appears another “Lil” rapper, known as Lil Gnar, decided to share an unsolicited take about the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer too.

Lil Xan faced widespread backlash, including pushback from Atlanta-bred artists Waka Flocka Flame and T.I., for saying 2Pac made boring music. Those comments essentially halted Xan’s career, and he was never able to completely recover.

Fellow Atlanta representative Caleb “Lil Gnar” Sheppard has now placed himself in the hot seat by comparing the legendary Tupac Shakur to a 2010s-era rap star from the same city. On January 14, Gnar tweeted, “Future better den Tupac easy.”

Lil Gnar’s Twitter post ignited a firestorm of debates in the replies and quote-tweets. Some people pointed out that 2Pac has sold more albums and is considered more lyrical than Future. Other people suggested the generational divide between Pac and Future is too great to compare.

Future actually has a tribute song titled “2Pac” which lives on the critically-acclaimed Monster mixtape. That Nard & B-produced track includes Future saying, “Got bandana ’round my head like I’m 2Pac.” Future also raps, “Got a bandana ’round my head, screaming, ‘Thug life.'”

As far as Lil Gnar, the skateboarder-turned-rapper is best known for singles such as “Death Note,” “Diamond Choker” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, and “Missles” featuring Trippie Redd. Plus, Lil Gnar dropped GNAR Lif3 and Fire Hazard via 10K Projects.