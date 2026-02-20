Lil Jon Buries Son Nathan Smith During Ramadan After Tragic Death at 27

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lil Jon buried his son, Nathan Smith, on Ramadan’s first day, two weeks after the 27-year-old producer died in a Georgia pond tragedy.

Lil Jon held a burial ceremony for his son, Nathan Murray Smith, on Thursday, marking two weeks since the 27-year-old music producer died in a Georgia pond tragedy.

The crunk legend posted emotional photos from Nathan’s life on Instagram, announcing the funeral took place on Ramadan’s opening day. The rapper asked his followers for Islamic prayers, called du’a, for his family during this holy month.

“On the first day of Ramadan yesterday, We laid my only son to rest,” Jonathan Smith wrote on social media. “In this holy month, I’m asking for extra du’a for him and for our family. Please pray that Allah grants him Jannah and grants us sabr, mercy, and strength. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

The Atlanta producer continued his tribute with a heartbreaking message about losing Nathan, who performed under the stage name DJ Young Slade. “I love you, son. Life will never be the same without you. Allah, give me strength.”

Nathan vanished from his Milton home on February 3 around 6 A.M., running barefoot into the morning without his phone. His family contacted police when he failed to return, with officers noting he appeared disoriented before disappearing.

Cherokee County Fire Department divers pulled Nathan’s body from a pond at Mayfield Park three days later, on February 6. Milton Police confirmed the recovery but said their investigation continues despite finding no evidence of foul play.

The 55-year-old rapper thanked everyone who sent condolences and prayers after Nathan’s death. He promised to keep his son’s memory alive through his musical talents and achievements.

“I will make sure the world knows your talent and never forgets your name,” Lil Jon wrote in his Instagram tribute post.

Nathan graduated from New York University and worked as a music producer and engineer, following his father’s path in Hip-Hop. He was the only child from Lil Jon’s marriage to Nicole Smith, which ended in 2022 after 18 years together.

The rapper also has a 1-year-old daughter, Nahara, with his current girlfriend, Jamila Sozahdah.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of Nathan’s death.



