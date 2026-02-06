Lil Jon Tragedy: Son Found Dead In Georgia Pond

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Jon’s son, Nathan Smith, known as DJ Young Slade, was found dead in a Georgia pond three days after he went missing.

Lil Jon‘s son, Nathan Smith, was found dead Friday in a Georgia pond after the 27-year-old musician, who went by DJ Young Slade, had been missing for three days.

Milton cops pulled Smith’s body from a pond at Mayfield Park around noon. Cherokee County Fire Department divers helped with the recovery.

Smith ran from his Milton home barefoot on Tuesday morning around 6 A.M. His family called the cops when he didn’t come back. Police said he left his phone behind and might have been disoriented.

The crunk legend released a statement about his son’s death.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith,” Lil Jon said. “His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated.”

He called Nathan the kindest person you’d ever meet.

“He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted,” the rapper said. “He loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.”

Nathan graduated from NYU and worked as a music producer and engineer. He was trying to follow his dad’s path in Hip-Hop. Last year, he talked about learning from Lil Jon to “keep going” and “work hard” at music.

“We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him,” Lil Jon said.

Milton Police said there’s no sign of foul play. But they’re keeping the case open while they investigate. The department asked people to respect the family’s privacy.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.