Lil Keed Complained Of Stomach Pain Days Before Dying Of Organ Failure

Sources say a life of hard partying may have caught up to him.

Reports reveal that the late rapper Lil Keed had complained to his inner circle about having pain in his stomach days before his unfortunate demise.

The pain intensified so much, TMZ reports, that he had to go to the hospital to seek relief. The sources say that once in the hospital, doctors told the YSL rapper his liver and kidneys were failing him.

The Atlanta native had been living a clean and sober life, a drastic lifestyle change from previous years when he battled with alcoholism and drug addiction. Those factors possibly contributed to the organ failure that took his life.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Lil Keed died at the early age of 24 on Friday, May 13th.

His girlfriend Quana Bandz, the mother of his child NayChur’s, announced she was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

AllHipHop.com revealed she and Keed were planning a gender reveal in one of her Instagram about the late rapper.

“I love you sooooo much baby,” she wrote. “what I’m post to do with out you. I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody. Keed I can’t take this why you leave US bru. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind. my Mind is lost baby.”

She added, “WE LOVE U FOREVER I hope I have a son he gone be your 1st JR.”

Many have mourned Lil Keed’s death, but none probably have felt the sting as much as his flesh and blood.

His brother, Lil Gotit, posted on social media, “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”

Lil Keed was not named in the current legal trials of the YSL crew, but his death is undoubtedly complicating things for those at the label that loved him as they battle with Young Thug and Gunna’s legal drama.

Keed died days after Young Thug and Gunna were indicted on a 56-count RICO indictment, which claims YSL doubled as a gang causing havoc on the Atlanta streets by committing murders, shootings, dealing drugs and other crimes.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office is expected to do an autopsy this week.