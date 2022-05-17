Lil Keed’s Girlfriend Mourns His Death, Confirms Pregnancy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Keed, who was signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records, passed away just a few days after multiple YSL members were indicted on RICO charges.

Quana Bandz, the mother of Lil Keed’s daughter NayChur, noted she’s pregnant with his second child.

She confirmed her pregnancy while mourning the death of Lil Keed on social media. Quana Bandz mentioned they were planning a gender reveal in one of her Instagram tributes to the late rapper.

“I love you sooooo much baby,” she wrote. “what I’m post to do with out you. I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody. Keed I can’t take this why you leave US bru. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind. my Mind is lost baby.”

She added, “WE LOVE U FOREVER I hope I have a son he gone be your 1st JR.”

Lil Keed passed away on May 13. He was 24.

His death occurred a few days after Young Thug, Gunna and other YSL members were indicted for alleged criminal gang activity. Lil Keed defended his fellow YSL members following their arrests.

“YSL is a family,” he declared via social media. “YSL is a label. YSL is a way of life. YSL is a lifestyle. YSL is not a gang. YSL is not a criminal [organization]. YSL is not a street gang. YSL is not a mob.”