YSL’s Lil Keed Addresses Young Thug’s RICO Arrest

The ATL rhymer says YSL is not a gang.

Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams and Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens are among over two dozen people indicted on RICO charges in Georgia. Prosecutors believe the Young Stoner Life Records representatives are members of the Blood street gang.

“As the District Attorney of Fulton County my number one focus is targeting gangs, and there’s a reason for that, they are committing conservatively 75% to 80% of all of the violent crime that we are seeing within our community and so they have to be rooted out of our community,” said Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

Attorneys for both Yung Thug and Gunna have insisted their respective clients are innocent. Another YSL rapper expressed support for his comrades and crew as well. Lil Keed took to Instagram to share a message about the situation.

“YSL is a family. YSL is a label. YSL is a way of life. YSL is a lifestyle. YSL is not a gang. YSL is not a criminal [organization]. YSL is not a street gang. YSL is not a mob,” posted Lil Keed.

The 24-year-old Atlanta native released several projects, such as 2019’s Long Live Mexico and 2020’s Trapped on Cleveland 3, via the YSL label. Lil Keed earned a Gold plaque for his “Nameless” single.

Authorities charged Young Thug with nine counts, including Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act as well as Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity. Gunna is also facing a RICO charge.