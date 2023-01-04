Lil Keed Died Of Possible Parasitic Infection

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

YSL rapper Lil Keed passed away days after Young Thug, Gunna and others were indicted on RICO charges in May 2022.

Lil Keed’s official cause of death has been revealed.

According to PEOPLE, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined Lil Keed died of natural causes due to eosinophilia. The 24-year-old rapper passed away in May 2022.

The Mayo Clinic says eosinophilia is “a higher than normal level of eosinophils,” which are disease-fighting white blood cells. The condition can be caused by a parasitic infection, cancer or an allergic reaction.

Lil Keed’s autopsy didn’t clarify how he developed eosinophilia. He was feeling sick for several days prior to his death.

“He had been sick in bed for 4 days with complaints of stomach and back pains,” the coroner’s report explained. “His brother noted that the decedent’s eyes were jaundiced and drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle.”

Lil Keed suffered a seizure en route to the hospital. The YSL artist became unresponsive and later died at the hospital.

Days before Lil Keed’s death, Young Thug and more than two dozen YSL members were indicted in a sweeping RICO case. Prosecutors claim YSL is a criminal street gang.

Young Thug and 13 co-defendants await trial on RICO charges. Eight men – including Gunna and Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk – accepted plea deals in the case.