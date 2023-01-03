Young Thug Calls On Famous Friends To Save Him From Prison In RICO Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Thug and 13 co-defendants face trial in the RICO case against YSL, which prosecutors claim is a “criminal street gang.”

Rappers, record executives, professors and more may testify on Young Thug’s behalf in his upcoming RICO trial.

WSB-TV obtained the defense’s list of potential witnesses ahead of jury selection in Young Thug’s trial. The list includes Killer Mike, YouTube’s Global Head of Music Lyor Cohen, 300 Entertainment co-founder Kevin Liles, Jerrika Karlae and Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis.

As AllHipHop previously reported, Dr. Erik Nielson and professors with Hip Hop expertise are among the potential witnesses for the defense. Nielson co-authored the book Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics and Guilt in America, which examines the use of lyrics as evidence in criminal cases.

JUST IN: Music executives, rappers, entrepreneurs, city councilman and family members among 28 named witnesses who could potentially testify on behalf of Young Thug during trial. We're still working to get a copy of the State's witness list. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9Vfpy8mDtC — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 3, 2023

Young Thug and 13 co-defendants await trial on RICO charges. Jury selection is scheduled to start on Wednesday (January 4).

The trial is expected to begin on January 9. Judge Ural Glanville estimated the trial could last six to nine months.

Young Thug was one of 28 people named in the RICO indictment against YSL in May 2022. Eight men took plea deals in the case. Several others will face trial at a later date.

Gunna, Slimelife Shawty, Lil Duke and Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk were the most notable names to accept plea deals. Trontavious Stephens and Antonio Sledge agreed to testify at trial as part of their deals.