Young Thug Calls On Famous Friends To Save Him From Prison In RICO Case

Rappers, record executives, professors and more may testify on Young Thug’s behalf in his upcoming RICO trial.
WSB-TV obtained the defense’s list of potential witnesses ahead of jury selection in Young Thug’s trial. The list includes Killer Mike, YouTube’s Global Head of Music Lyor Cohen, 300 Entertainment co-founder Kevin Liles, Jerrika Karlae and Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis.
As AllHipHop previously reported, Dr. Erik Nielson and professors with Hip Hop expertise are among the potential witnesses for the defense. Nielson co-authored the book Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics and Guilt in America, which examines the use of lyrics as evidence in criminal cases.
Young Thug and 13 co-defendants await trial on RICO charges. Jury selection is scheduled to start on Wednesday (January 4).
The trial is expected to begin on January 9. Judge Ural Glanville estimated the trial could last six to nine months.
Young Thug was one of 28 people named in the RICO indictment against YSL in May 2022. Eight men took plea deals in the case. Several others will face trial at a later date.
Gunna, Slimelife Shawty, Lil Duke and Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk were the most notable names to accept plea deals. Trontavious Stephens and Antonio Sledge agreed to testify at trial as part of their deals.