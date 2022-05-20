Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A permit for the vigil planned by the family and friends to honor Lil Keed has been denied by local city officials days after his death.

The city of Forest Park told them on Tuesday, May 17th, they didn’t believe it would be a good idea to host the vigil in Starr Park because of the primary election and other safety issues.

The city released a statement on Thursday, May 19th, and said, “Like so many others throughout metro Atlanta and communities across the nation, the City of Forest Park was saddened to hear about the recent passing of local hometown entertainer Raqhid Jevon Render, also known as Lil Keed.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to his family, friends, and all those who have been impacted by this unfortunate loss,” the municipality statement read.

Even though Lil Keed grew up in Forest Park, the city believed it would be too risky to honor a local son in the park.

“Despite recent reports in the media and in light of several upcoming events — including next week’s very important general primary election — the city has decided not to issue a special permit for a vigil to be held at Starr Park on Tuesday, May 24th,” city officials said.

The Forest Park Police Department plans on “taking extra precautions next week,” making sure “to block streets and parking to Starr Park in an effort to help ensure public safety in our community. Extra patrols at all city parks and public recreation areas will also be taking place, as well, to address elevated security measures.”

“Although this may be a difficult time for a great number of individuals, the city is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and businesses. It is our sincere hope that the life of Mr. Render will be celebrated peacefully by all those who wish to remember him and his legacy,” the statement concluded.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Lil Keed died on Friday, May 13th a few days after his YSL label mates Young Thug, Gunna, Unfook, Lil Duke, and others were indicted on RICO charges.

His cause of death has been attributed to organ failure. Lil Keed was 24.