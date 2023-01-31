Lil Keed’s Estate To Release Posthumous Single “Long Way To Go”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Raqhid “Lil Keed” Render passed away on May 13, 2022, at 24 years old. The Atlanta native’s family will present a new song titled “Long Way To Go” by the late rapper on February 3.

“On May 13, 2022 I lost my son Raqhid Render – who many of you knew as the artist Lil Keed. While this journey through the different phases of grief has been indescribably hard, a way that I have found to cope is through his music,” writes Lil Keed’s mother Tonnie “HoodMama” Woods-Reed.

She continues, “Right before his passing, Keed was hard at work at what would’ve been his highly anticipated next album Keed Talk To ‘Em 2. As much as he was a great father, son, and friend – he was also an artist who (thanks to many of you) lived and continues to live through his music.”

Woods-Reed adds, “With that being said, the time has come to share some of our last pieces of Keed with you all starting with the release of his first single “Long Way To Go” this Friday. This song holds a special place in my heart and as you guys will see it will reflect on many aspects of Keed’s journey here on Earth. I hope you all appreciate it as we take the first step in cementing Keed’s legacy. Long Live Keed!”

Before his death, Lil Keed dropped the studio albums Long Live Mexico in 2019 and Trapped on Cleveland 3 in 2020. He also released several mixtapes including 2018’s Keed Talk to ‘Em. Additionally, the YSL Records representative teamed with Lil Gotit and Lil Yachty for A-Team by producer Zaytoven.