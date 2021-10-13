Lil Kim Claps Back At 50 Cent Over Leprechaun Meme

Lil Kim wrote a lengthy response to 50 Cent after he mocked her by comparing her dancing to ‘The Leprechaun’ horror film’s title character.

Lil Kim went off on 50 Cent for sharing another meme about her.

A few months ago, the two clashed on social media when 50 Cent mocked Lil Kim’s appearance at the 2021 BET Awards. Their latest spat was the result of more trolling from the G-Unit boss, who compared her dancing to The Leprechaun horror film’s title character.

“I’m sorry I know it’s early but I don’t know why [stuff] like this is funny to me,” 50 Cent captioned the since-deleted post. “LOL.”

Lil Kim didn’t take kindly to 50 Cent’s joke, taking him to task in the comments of Instagram. She suggested he had an obsession with her.

“Ur so Obsessed wit me this is getting creepy,” she wrote. “yarnnnn this one ain’t it bro not funny at all I was hoping to laugh wit u but cornyyyyyyy booooo !!! U fallin off I’m too bad and too fly in this video u reaching now but we all kno whyyyyyyyy.”

She continued, “Can we say Obsessed with Kimmie much! Lmbo keep em coming boo boo only let’s me kno I’m on ur brain 24/7 I Love it! Dm me next time I’ll send u exclusives cause you madd late ! This meme been out months ago so u searched for this u probably made it Lameeeeee #GET OFF MY P#### CURTIS.”

Lil Kim also used her response to 50 Cent as an opportunity to promote her upcoming book The Queen Bee.

“P.s. why do I feel like I’m in a lesbian quarrel didn’t kno I had a girlfriend named Curtis awwwwwww somebody crushing hard we’ll thru this babes,” she wrote. “DON’T FORGET TO PREORDER MY BOOK Y’ALL MEMOIRS OF ‘LIL KIM THE QUEENBEE’ PERIOD.”

Lil Kim and 50 Cent previously worked together on the 2003 single “Magic Stick.” The track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.