Lil Kim Fires Back At 50 Cent Over BET Awards Show Meme

Once again, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson used his Instagram account to make fun of a fellow celebrity. This time, the Queens native took aim at his “Magic Stick” collaborator Kimberly “Lil Kim” Jones.

50 Cent posted a meme comparing Lil Kim’s 2021 BET Awards look to an owl. Kim was at Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles to take part in the tribute medley for Queen Latifah’s Lifetime Achievement Award presentation.

“Who did this s###, 👀this ain’t right. LOL catch FOR LIFE on IMDb TV now!” wrote 50 Cent about Lil Kim on IG. In addition to joking on Kim, the G-Unit Film & Television boss promoted his For Life show.

Lil Kim had words for 50 Cent as well. The Hard Core album creator responded to 50 by claiming he is really upset because she refused to go out with him at some point in the past.

The Queen Bee wrote on Instagram:

😂😂The accuracy 😭😭 Hilarious 😂 I ain’t bothered not one bit. My family & friends more mad than me. 😂 S### like this don’t move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad b#### that n##### b######, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!! 😂😂 @50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go. And for those of u coming at my husband, Mr. Papers, he did real n#### s###. What a husband is suppose to do. 💪🏾💯 All y’all can go to hell. Not Respectfully. 50 Cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November. Make sure you go get it. Pre-orders available now. Be Blessed every one, stay positive.✨ Lil Kim’s Instagram account

–