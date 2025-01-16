Lil Kim Faces Criticism After Calling For “Monsoon” To Combat L.A. Fires 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Kim disabled her Instagram comments after causing a stir by praying for a monsoon to combat the L.A. fires.

Lil Kim’s heartfelt condolences to those impacted by the devastating Los Angeles fires sparked backlash, as her message of support included a widely criticized, highly impractical solution.

The Queen Bee’s heart was in the right place, but her post garnered attention for all the wrong reasons.

“#PrayForLA,” Kim wrote. “Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires. This is heartbreaking.”

However, it was her last sentence that sparked backlash, with Lil Kim adding, “I pray to Jesus that God make it monsoon in LA.”

X (Twitter) users swopped on her post, with one calling it an “immediate hall of fame tweet,” and others questioning if Lil Kim is aware of what a monsoon actually is.

“Lmao she want them to get hit with the double whammy! Wipe them out,” added another, while a third joked, “‘give em more’ is crazy.”

A different user sarcastically remarked, “lil kim thank you so much for wishing another natural disaster on los angeles.”

The pushback was apparently so intense on Instagram that Lil Kim disabled comments.

Two Major Fires Continue To Burn

At least 25 lives have been lost as multiple wildfires, fueled by severe drought and powerful winds, continue to rage across Los Angeles.

Two major fires continue to burn: the Palisades Fire, which has consumed over 23,000 acres and is 21 percent contained and the Eaton Fire, which burned over 14,000 acres and is 45 percent contained.

Weather conditions are expected to improve, providing a window for firefighters to make progress. However, forecasters warn of potentially dangerous fire weather conditions next week.

“Good news: We are expecting a much-needed break from the fire weather concerns to close this week,” the National Weather Service said Wednesday. “Bad News: Next week is a concern. While confident that we will NOT see a repeat of last week, dangerous fire weather conditions are expected.”

Good news: We are expecting a much-needed break from the fire weather concerns to close this week. Bad News: Next week is a concern. While confident that we will NOT see a repeat of last week, dangerous fire weather conditions are expected. #cawx #PalisadesFire #EatonFire pic.twitter.com/zhXmHUWtgp — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 15, 2025