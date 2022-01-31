Lil’ Kim, Jadakiss, Ja Rule, Ma$e & Lil’ Cease Perform At DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic” Live

Lil’ Kim brought out surprise performers Lil’ Cease and Jadakiss for DJ Cassidy’s first-ever live “Pass The Mic” event in Miami on Saturday.

Lil’ Kim, Jadakiss, Ja Rule, Ma$e, and Lil’ Cease all rocked the stage at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup horse race in Miami this weekend, proving nineties Hip-Hop continues to be as popular as ever!

DJ Cassidy hosted his first-ever “Pass the Mic” live event on Saturday (Jan. 29) newly-opened Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park. He bought each artist out to perform a brief medley of their greatest hits while he took to the turntables.

Ma$e was the first to appear on stage to deliver a set of hits, including “Been Around the World,” “Feel So Good,” “Mo Money Mo Problems,” and the Bad Boy remix of “Only You.”

The Queen Bee herself came next, opening with her verse on “Get Money” and “No Time,” before bringing out a surprise guest, Lil Cease! The former Junior M.A.F.I.A rapper joined Lil Kim, and the pair rocked the stage like it was old times.

Lil’ Kim Brings Out Jadakiss

However, the biggest surprise of the night came from an unexpected appearance on stage from Jadakiss, who joined Lil Cease and Kim for a rendition of “It’s All About the Benjamins.”

While DJ Cassidy had previously announced Ja Rule, Lil Kim, and Ma$e, the arrival of Jada and Lil Cease was a welcome surprise.

He revealed the stars were happy to be a part of his first live “Pass The Mic” set during a recent interview.

“Ja, Kim and Mase have some of the greatest party records of all time. They define the eras in which they debuted and they are hip-hop heroes around the world,” Cassidy tells The Hollywood Reporter. “When I called them, it was a very quick conversation. ‘I’m taking ‘Pass The Mic’ to the stage for the first time at this event and I need you to take part.’ And their answer was, of course, ‘yes.’”

Lil’ Kim took to Instagram to share a series of stunning images from the night.

