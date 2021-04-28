Lil Kim Spills All In New Memoir “Lil Kim: The Queen Bee”

Lil Kim’s life story is set to become a page-turner with her new tell-all book, which is due in stores this November!

Lil Kim, Hip-Hop’s original nasty girl and lieutenant to The Notorious B.I.G.’s Junior Mafia, is about to release her memoir.

Word is … she is not holding anything back.

The Brooklyn rapper is slated to drop a book about her life on November 2, 2021, that will detail every lil’ tidbit that you’d ever wonder about her including growing up in Bed-Stuy, her relationship with Biggie Smalls, and her time that she served in jail.

According to People magazine, the book was written with AllHipHop alumna Kathy Iandoli, and will be logically called “Lil’ Kim: The Queen Bee” and published by Hachette Books.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” Lil’ Kim shared with the publication. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.”

What they do know is that before Kim, they had never heard of a female emcee who took her sexuality and pushed it to the limits. They know her 1996 debut album Hard Core is double platinum and that whenever she landed on a record, whether it was the Grammy Award-winner’s own projects or as a featured artist with the likes of P. Diddy, Mobb Deep, or Mary J. Blige, she stole the show.

Hachette Books, the publishing company releasing the book, promises that the book will be a page-turner.

“Lil’ Kim not only blazed trails for women in Hip-Hop but also inspired the careers of those who followed. However, life at the top hasn’t been easy, either. Lil’ Kim also talks about the hidden moments of her reign: her complicated high-profile relationships, the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity, the challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight, and the momentous act of loyalty that ultimately landed her in prison.”

Lil Kim, born Kimberly Denise Jones, is currently living in a union with Jeremy Neil (aka Mr. Paper) and is the mother of one daughter named Royal Reign Jones Neil. She is 46-years-old.