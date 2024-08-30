Lil Kim, T-Pain, 2 Chainz & More Sued By Promoter Of Event Compared To Fyre Festival

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A promoter sought to collect thousands of dollars from Lil Kim, T-Pain, 2 Chainz & more over a postponed festival.

A Toronto-based promoter accused Lil Kim, T-Pain, 2 Chainz, Akon and Fabolous of breach of contract in a lawsuit filed this week. According to Law.com & The Independent, Remo Palladini claimed multiple artists never returned deposits for his failed Hot in Toronto festival.

Palladini reached out to Universal Attractions Agency to book artists for his event scheduled for June. UAA allegedly “assured Palladini that it would garner a collection of artists to perform at the festival … and act as escrow agent for any and all deposits between Palladini and the artists.” The promoter sent the money even though Lil Kim and others “failed to sign” contracts.

“Despite the lack of formal written agreement between the parties, on or about February 13, 2024, Palladini… wired $82,500.00 (the ‘Deposit’), in good faith and based on past experiences,” Palladini’s lawsuit said regarding Lil Kim.

Palladini’s plans were ruined when headliner Lil Wayne backed out of the festival Lil Wayne’s exit led to the event’s postponement. Fans started comparing the event to the infamous Fyre Festival as they struggled to receive refunds.

A festival spokesperson insisted fans would be refunded. Hot in Toronto also defended itself against Fyre Fest comparisons, noting how “all artists were fully contracted and deposits were paid.”

Palladini sought more than $500,000 in damages for deposits paid to five artists. His lawsuit intended to recoup $240,000 from Akon, $90,000 from T-Pain, $82,500 from Lil Kim, $68,000 from 2 Chainz and $15,000 from Fabolous.

Hot in Toronto was rescheduled for January 2026, per its website.