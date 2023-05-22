Lil Kim Tears Up While Giving Janet Jackson Her Flowers: “This Is The Queen” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Kim and Janet Jackson shared a heartwarming moment backstage as the rapper opened up Janet’s “Together Again” tour.

Lil Kim was overcome with emotion during a backstage meeting with Janet Jackson after opening up for the superstar songstress on her Together Again tour.

The NYC legend was filling in for supporting act Ludacris at the PPL Center on May 18 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Lil Kim paid tribute to Michael Jackson during her set, recreating some of the King of Pop’s iconic choreography to his 1988 hit, “Smooth Criminal.”

YASSS! 🔥 | Lil Kim pays homage to the King of Pop Michael Jackson during her guest spot on Janet Jackson’s #TogetherAgain tour tonight! pic.twitter.com/vpi2zgfeGw — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) May 19, 2023

However, once backstage, Lil Kim lost all composure as she went into fan-girl mode during a meeting with Janet Jackson. She made a beeline for the singer, running over to her before the pair shared a long hug.

“Oh my god!” Lil Kim exclaimed as she fanned her face to prevent herself from crying. “Come on tears, stop.” She could barely contain her excitement, squealing, “This is the queen, guys! Y’all better know it. This is my everything.”

After embracing her repeatedly and declaring Janet Jackson a “masterpiece,” Lil Kim gave “the queen” her flowers.

“She needs to know this,” Kim began before stating that Michael Jackson has always been her favorite. “And then, when Janet came I said, ‘Oh hell no. You mean to tell me there’s a girl Michael?’”

Lil Kim let out another scream before adding, “When I tell you I was in love from the moment I saw her. I always felt like we looked alike. I always felt like we have the same energy. She just gets it. Superstar, talented, just everything beauty.”

Lil Kim Wants To Be “The Rap Janet Jackson”

She continued: “I’m from the hood I knew I could rap, but I wanted to do something different. I want to be the rap Janet Jackson.” Check out the clip below.

Lil’ Kim giving Janet Jackson her flowers backstage at the ‘Together Again’ tour last night.pic.twitter.com/LCYfh2D0Fy — Lil’ Kim Media (@LilKimMedia) May 19, 2023

Janet Jackson took to Instagram after the show to thank Lil Kim for filing in for Luda.

“Kim, thanks so much for filling in while Luda was out getting his much deserved star on the walk of fame…Love u sis ♥️” she wrote.