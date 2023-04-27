Jermaine Dupri Joins Janet Jackson Onstage In Atlanta For “Together Again” Tour 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri were “Together Again” but only for a performance at the ATL stop of her 33-show tour.

Janet Jackson reunited with her former love Jermaine Dupri at the Atlanta stop of her Together Again tour Wednesday (Apr. 26)

The famous pair shared a seven-year-long relationship in the 2000s, starting in 2002 and finishing in 2009. Despite recent revelations that Jermaine Dupri cheated on Janet Jackson, the two remain great friends.

When the five-time Grammy winner brought her Together Again tour to Atlanta this week, she invited one of the city’s greatest musical exports to join her on stage as she performed the Dupri-assisted “Do It 2 Me” from her 2006 album 20 Y.O. After their performance she also previewed a new song.

Check out Jermaine Dupree playing backing dancer to Janet Jackson, and listen to the new track in the video below.

Last year, the pair opened up about their relationship in the JANET JACKSON docuseries, with Jermaine Dupri admitting he was unfaithful.

The rap mogul was bashed online after admitting he was “reckless” during their seven-year relationship while giggling.

“One of the weird things about dating Janet is that dating Janet attracts other women. Girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her, which was really weird…and uhh, just yanno…I was a man,” he said before laughing.

Meanwhile, in addition to the cheating, Janet Jackson explained that Jermaine Dupri was emotionally distant.

“He was a work-a-holic. And he was constantly working. I would not see him for like three weeks, a month. And as soon as he would come in, he would go to the club. And it’s like carve out just a little time for me…, and it was hard for him to do,” Janet Jackson said. “His girlfriend was his work.”