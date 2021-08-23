Lil Kim, The Lox & Busta Rhymes Rock “Celebrate Biggie” Concert [PHOTOS]

The self-described “King of New York” was commemorated in NYC.

Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace was honored with a special event in his hometown of Brooklyn on August 19. Friends of the late Hip Hop icon took the stage at Prospect Park Bandshell for the “Budweiser Celebrate Biggie” concert.

The Notorious B.I.G.’s rap protégé, Lil Kim, was part of the “Celebrate Biggie” lineup. His former Bad Boy Entertainment colleagues The Lox were also on hand in BK. Fellow Brooklynite Busta Rhymes performed too.

“Celebrate Biggie” was part of Budweiser’s recent campaign commemorating the Ready To Die album creator. In addition to the live showcase in New York City, the Anheuser-Busch company created cans featuring The Notorious B.I.G.’s likeness.

Budweiser partnered with the Christopher Wallace Estate to exclusively release the limited-edition products in the New York City market. Biggie x Budweiser merchandise was also made available.

“I am honored to know that a brand such as Budweiser wanted to celebrate my son in this way,” stated Voletta Wallace, the mother of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.

Ms. Wallace added, “Christopher’s legacy and brand value is extremely important to myself and the family and memorializing him on the can of an iconic beer brand as ‘Budweiser’ is something I believe he would be happy with.”























Photo Credit: Kevin Condon