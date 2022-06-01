Lil Loaded’s Family Releases Posthumous “Cell Tales” Single

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dashawn “Lil Loaded” Robertson passed away one year ago. The Dallas-raised rapper’s family released a new single titled “Cell Tales” on May 31.

The posthumous song arrived on the last day of Mental Health Awareness Month. Lil Loaded apparently took his own life following a breakup with his girlfriend.

“As we come to the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, I wanted to share a new song from Lil Loaded,” states the Epic recording artist’s mother. “I appreciate all his fans for the love that you gave to my baby boy and I know we all miss him very much.”

She continues, “As we approach the first anniversary of his passing, I want to shed light and send love to those who are suffering quietly as well as their loved ones. Please know that mental health awareness is so real and so important.”

Prior to his death, Lil Loaded dropped the A Demon in 6lue studio album in 2020. His “6locc 6a6y” earned a Gold certification from the RIAA. That track has amassed more than 99 million streams on Spotify.