Rapper Lil Loaded Committed Suicide

More information is coming out about the tragic passing of Dallas rapper Lil Loaded.

Rapper Lil Loaded died at age 20 by committing suicide.

The musician – who was best known for the 2019 viral hit “6locc 6a6y” – passed away on Monday (May 31), and his attorney, Ashkan Mehryari said his death was a result of suicide.

Ashkan also admitted his client’s passing was “very tragic” and said he had a “promising music career” to come.

“He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him,” Ashkan Mehryari told Dallas Morning News.

In his final Instagram Stories post, Lil Loaded – real name Dashawn Robertson – wrote: “Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of all the blessings that have been put in my life.

“Sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless. I want to thank you for how far I’ve come and the people you’ve put in my life to keep me grounded through everything and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me. I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes.

“I know you love all of your children and I’m ready for my heart and soul to Join you (sic)”

Lil Loaded was facing a manslaughter charge following the shooting of his friend, 18-year-old Khalil Walker.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of murder last year, but was indicted in February.

“6locc 6a6y” amassed more than 28 million views on YouTube, and the tune was awarded a gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America just last week.

Lil Loaded posted about the recognition four days ago, insisting he had the “dopest fanbase on earth”.

In what turned out to be his final Instagram grid post, he wrote: “6LOCC 6A6Y Certified Gold. Who runnin dis s### like me. young N#### S### dopest fanbase on earth.”

Following the viral hit, Lil Loaded signed with Epic Records. Stanley Gabart, whose production company worked with Epic, said: “This kid was on a great path.

“He was struggling with some things we wish we would’ve known about, wish we could’ve intervened.”