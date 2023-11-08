Lil Mabu Celebrates Scoring Hot 100 Entry With Chrisean Rock Collaboration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Blueface diss track gives Chrisean her first ‘Billboard’ hit.

Some people have expressed frustration or indifference to Chrisean Rock’s rise as a celebrity. Despite the critics and doubters, the Baltimore-bred internet personality/reality show star continues to find success in the entertainment business.

For example, Chrisean Rock made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. Her “Mr. Take Ya B*tch” collaboration with 18-year-old rapper Lil Mabu debuted at No. 96 on the list of the most popular songs in America.

“God got me hitting Billboard 100,” Chrisean posted on her Instagram Story. “It’s crazy cuz I did it while I was in a storm. My baby was still in the hospital recovering from surgery and I was so down [for real].”

Lil Mabu also took the opportunity to celebrate “Mr. Take Ya B*tch” landing on the Hot 100. The New York City native uploaded a 9-second video showing his placement on the Billboard chart.

been HOT & i been keeping it 💯 @billboardcharts pic.twitter.com/EZDrBTzKDU — lil mabu (@lilmabu) November 7, 2023

“Been HOT & I been keeping it. 💯 @billboardcharts,” Lil Mabu captioned his social media clip. He also shared the same video of his Hot 100 entry on his own Instagram Story on Tuesday (November 7).

Previously, Lil Mabu peaked in the Top 50 on the Hot 100 chart with “Mathematical Disrespect” in May. That song rose to No. 47 on the Hot 100 and placed in the Top 20 of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs rankings.

The music video for Lil Mabu and Chrisean Rock’s “Mr. Take Ya B*tch” has amassed over 19 million views on YouTube since its premiere on October 16. Mabu also accumulated more than 12 million streams on Spotify for his three-week-old track.