Lil Mabu Reacts To Reports He Used “N-Word” In “Teach Me How To Drill” With Fivio Foreign

The Caucasian rapper’s lyrics cause some raised eyebrows.

Lil Mabu and Fivio Foreign linked up for the “Teach Me How To Drill” collaboration. The two New Yorkers presently have the top trending music video on YouTube.

“Teach Me How To Drill” gained traction online after its December 21 release. In particular, a lyrical exchange between Mabu and Fivio caused outlets to suggest the Caucasian rapper used the n-word.

Lil Mabu has reacted to the speculation about his supposed word usage on the track. The 18-year-old Upper East Side, Manhattan native commented on Instagram, “Someone please defend me [raised fist emoji].”

One section of “Teach Me How To Drill” caught listeners’ attention. Some people questioned if one of Lil Mabu’s lines included the former private high school student using a potentially offensive term.

“He look like a singer, but white boy’ll get up on ’em. He can’t say the word, I’ma say it for him,” raps Fivio Foreign. Then Mabu adds, “You not the biggest, I’m bigger. You just a broke lil…” Fivio continues, “N####.”

Lil Mabu jumps back in to say, “And I’m young and I’m richer. Five bands on a fit. Five bands on a fit, but your pillow lookin’ like a tea bag…” Fivio closes out the bar by again saying, “N####.”

Other Instagram users did defend Mabu. One person wrote, “U ain’t say it. [face with tears of joy emoji]. They tryna play n yo face.” Another commenter chimed in, “We know you didn’t say it [face with tears of Joy emoji] don’t worry.”

Lil Mabu started turning heads with 2022’s “Throw” featuring DD Osama. The Billboard Hot 100-charting “Mathematical Disrespect” followed in May of 2023. Mabu also scored another Hot 100 entry in November with “Mr. Take Ya B*tch” featuring Chrisean Rock.

The official “Teach Me How To Drill music video has amassed more than 7.7 million views on YouTube in seven days. Lil Mabu and Fivo Foreign’s joint effort collected over 1.7 million plays on Spotify so far.